Moscow cryptocurrency 'boutique' in legal grey area

"In Russia we need 'offline' shops, real places," Onatsik said. "Because people trust things more when they see it on the shop floor, where they can come in, look at it, touch it, see it, when a salesperson explains to the buyer what the equipment does, how it functions," he said.

"There's a big risk factor when you buy online. There has been plenty of fraud in the sector - the machines that never arrive, bitcoin that you pay for but never get," he added.

The Muscovite, a forty-something businessman wearing a white shirt and gold rings on his fingers, works primarily in the building sector but two years ago began opening bitcoin farms in abandoned sites.

Onatsik conceived of "DeeCrypto" as something between a shop and a club - anyone can buy the products but only members can buy, sell and trade virtual currencies between themselves.

There are now around 100 members, mainly businessmen, who buy into the virtual currency using cash and so rely on security and confidentiality offered by the store.

Onatsik's shop also offers equipment to "mine" the currency, for those who wish to produce their own.

These devices, humming in a corner of the store, only require electricity and an internet connection to function.