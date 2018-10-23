Homo naledi — our celebrated “ancestor” discovered with much fanfare two years ago at the Rising Star cave system in Gauteng — is now available for all and sundry to experience in the virtual world.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas‚ Texas‚ teamed up with Wits University to launch an app on Tuesday which allows anyone to virtually tour the cave that only six “underground astronauts” have visited in person‚ and to “touch” the bones.

Because of its narrow chute of only 18cm‚ it is impossible for most people to get in‚ while the bones themselves have only been displayed in SA.

The Perot Museum initially created this experience for its new Being Human Hall‚ then decided to make the VR journey into Dinaledi Chamber‚ where Homo naledi was discovered‚ to be accessible beyond the walls of the museum.

“We are hugely excited by this partnership‚” chief scientist Professor Lee Berger said at the Facebook Live launch filmed at the museum. “And this comes just as we are doing another excavation which is likely to produce possibly another thousand fossils.”

One of the “underground astronauts”‚ Becca Peixotto‚ also spoke at the launch and said: “We are going back to South Africa and will be underground from Saturday and Sunday. We will beginning excavating on Monday and Tuesday and will have four new trainees with us too. I haven’t been back into the cave system since 2014 and I am very excited.”