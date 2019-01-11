SA icebreaker in quest for legendary Shackleton wreck in icy Antarctic seas

A South African ship has completed the first phase of an Antarctic expedition that will peer 3km beneath the ice and possibly locate a legendary ship lost more than a century ago.

The SA Agulhas II, considered one of the world’s top research vessels, arrived on Thursday at the Larsen C Ice Shelf, the primary destination for the scientific research that will take place during the Weddell Sea Expedition.

The ship reached the ice shelf after a seven-day voyage from Penguin Bukta.

The next phase of the expedition will involve two days of sea trials to test its underwater system. This includes autonomous underwater vehicles and a remotely operated vehicle.

If the trials succeed, the expedition’s scientific research programme will take place between Sunday and January 25.