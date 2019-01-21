Sci-Tech

Bangladeshi 'Tree Man' returns to hospital as condition worsens

21 January 2019 - 15:55 By AFP
"Tree man" Abul Bajandar had fled the hospital when he seemed almost cured, looking for alternative treatment. Now that the growths have returned he has come back.
"Tree man" Abul Bajandar had fled the hospital when he seemed almost cured, looking for alternative treatment. Now that the growths have returned he has come back.
Image: Sam Jahan/AFP

A Bangladeshi father dubbed "Tree Man" for the bark-like growths on his body has returned to hospital after his condition worsened.

Abul Bajandar has had 25 surgeries since 2016 to remove the growths from his hands and feet at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Doctors were on the verge of declaring their treatment a success before a sudden relapse prompted Bajandar to flee the clinic in May without notifying staff.

On Sunday he was readmitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, with the growths now covering almost the entirety of his hands and feet, the 28-year-old said.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hospital. I sought alternative treatment but could not find any. I now understand I should have stayed and continued the treatment here," Bajandar said.

Surgery for Bangladesh's 'Tree Man' (pictures)

A Bangladeshi father dubbed "Tree Man" for massive bark-like warts on his hands and feet will finally have surgery to remove the growths that first ...
News
2 years ago

Samanta Lal Sen, a plastic surgeon at the hospital, said doctors would resume treatment "very soon", adding the growths had spread to other parts of his body.

"I requested Bajandar to return as soon as possible. Now we have to start from the very beginning. We'll have to conduct more surgeries," Sen said.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had promised free treatment for Bajandar after his plight captured the sympathies of the country.

He lived in the hospital's expensive private cabin with his wife and daughter for nearly two years during his first round of treatment.

The father of one suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an extremely rare genetic condition also known as "tree-man syndrome".

Sen said that fewer than half a dozen people worldwide have the disease.

His hospital also treated a young Bangladeshi girl suffering from the condition in 2017.

Doctors declared her surgery a success, but her father later said the growths had returned in even greater numbers, prompting the family to halt treatment and return to their village.

READ MORE:

Bangladesh treats first case of 'tree girl' syndrome

A young Bangladeshi girl with bark-like warts growing on her face could be the first female ever afflicted by so-called "tree man syndrome", doctors ...
News
1 year ago

'Scared' father of Bangladesh 'tree girl' ends treatment

A young Bangladeshi girl diagnosed with a rare condition known as "tree man syndrome" has left hospital, her father told AFP Monday, saying he ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Cop, four suspects die in Port Elizabeth bakery gun battle South Africa
  2. Michelin gives stars back to chef who didn't want them World
  3. Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay South Africa
  4. Bomb scare at Durban mall turns out to be hoax South Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X