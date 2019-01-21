Bangladeshi 'Tree Man' returns to hospital as condition worsens

A Bangladeshi father dubbed "Tree Man" for the bark-like growths on his body has returned to hospital after his condition worsened.

Abul Bajandar has had 25 surgeries since 2016 to remove the growths from his hands and feet at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Doctors were on the verge of declaring their treatment a success before a sudden relapse prompted Bajandar to flee the clinic in May without notifying staff.

On Sunday he was readmitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, with the growths now covering almost the entirety of his hands and feet, the 28-year-old said.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hospital. I sought alternative treatment but could not find any. I now understand I should have stayed and continued the treatment here," Bajandar said.