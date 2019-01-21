Sci-Tech

Resisting new technology is 'outdated' says Iran's Rouhani

21 January 2019 - 15:22 By AFP
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. (File photo)
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that resistance against new technologies is "outdated" as he once again criticised the judiciary's blocking of social media.

"Resisting new technologies and modern developments is an outdated approach," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

"We can see that some still oppose new phenomena especially those related to communication and information," he added.

