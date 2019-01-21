Russia to sue Facebook, Twitter over citizen's data

Russia's communication watchdog said on Monday it was opening administrative proceedings against Twitter and Facebook for failing to explain how they plan to comply with local data laws, Interfax news agency reported.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, was quoted as saying that Twitter and Facebook had not explained how and when they would comply with legislation that requires all servers used to store Russians' personal data to be located in Russia.

The agency's head, Alexander Zharov, was quoted as saying the companies have a month to provide information or else action would be taken against them.