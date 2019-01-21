Sci-Tech

WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 recipients to curb rumours, fake news

21 January 2019 - 12:56 By Reuters
WhatsApp is owned by Facebook Inc.
WhatsApp is owned by Facebook Inc.
Image: Brent Lewin

WhatsApp messenger service is globally limiting the number of times a user can forward a message to five, in a bid to fight "misinformation and rumours", company executives said on Monday.

"We're imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today," Victoria Grand, vice president for policy and communications at WhatsApp, said at an event in the Indonesian capital.

Previously, a WhatsApp user could forward a message to 20 individuals or groups. The five-recipient limit expands globally a measure WhatsApp put into place in India in July after the spread of rumours on social media led to killings and lynching attempts.

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5bn users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.

The Facebook-owned app's end-to-end encryption allows groups of hundreds of users to exchange texts, photos and video beyond the purview of independent fact checkers or even the platform itself.

WhatsApp will roll out an update to activate the new forwarding limit starting on Monday, said WhatsApp's head of communications Carl Woog. Android users will receive the update first, followed by users of Apple's iOS.

MORE

How Zimbabweans stayed online when government shut down the internet

When government played its heavy hand on freedom of speech by shutting down social media space, Zimbabweans were ready to counter it.
News
3 days ago

The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest

Internet services in Zimbabwe have been restored after a 24-hour blackout as the country experienced its biggest civil unrest since independence in ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teacher brings cheer on day dubbed most depressing of the year South Africa
  2. WhatsApp limits text forwards to 5 recipients to curb rumours, fake news Sci-Tech
  3. Stuck in the mud: farmers rescue bogged down Eskom repair teams South Africa
  4. Two arrested for theft of laptops at KZN school South Africa
  5. Touch and go for old sea turtle 'resting' after beaching in Umhlanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X