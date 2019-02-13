EskomSePush rockets to #1 as SA's favourite load-shedding app

Load-shedding notification application EskomSePush has seen its number of users grow from 2,500 to more than 400,000 in a week, according to co-founder Herman Maritz.

This follows Eskom's implementation of stage 4 load-shedding - for the first time in history - on Monday.

Business Insider reports EskomSePush is now the most downloaded application on the South African iOS App store, and the second-most downloaded application, behind WhatsApp, in the South African Google Play store.