EskomSePush rockets to #1 as SA's favourite load-shedding app

13 February 2019 - 11:22 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding notification application EskomSePush has seen its number of users grow from 2,500 to more than 400,000 in a week, according to co-founder Herman Maritz.

This follows Eskom's implementation of stage 4 load-shedding - for the first time in history - on Monday.

Business Insider reports EskomSePush is now the most downloaded application on the South African iOS App store, and the second-most downloaded application, behind WhatsApp, in the South African Google Play store.

Maritz and Dan Wells created the app in 2014.

"The system is 100% automated in terms of load-shedding stage changes and push notifications," Maritz told Business Insider.

The duo asked "anyone who is an experienced mobile or JavaScript developer who is keen to work on a useful side-project" to contact them at iwanttohelp@sepush.co.za.

SA has suffered yet another day of consecutive power cuts caused by major problems at the main energy supplier Eskom. The government has only recently announced plans to split up the state-owned entity, but potential job cuts has made that unpopular with unions.

