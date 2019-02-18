How jailed SA smuggler could have helped to save rare birds
18 February 2019 - 08:00
The activities that saw an SA wildlife smuggler jailed for three years in January may end up helping to save some of the endangered species he targeted.
The International Centre for Birds of Prey in the UK, has hatched the eggs of three rare vultures that were seized from Jeffrey Lendrum – dubbed the “Pablo Escobar of the falcon egg trade” - when he arrived in London from SA in 2018.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.