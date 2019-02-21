Everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy

Cinematic infinity display



It has a screen that covers the full front of the phone and allows for an advanced HDR+10 viewing experience through precise laser cutting which allows for better colour accuracy.



Five pro-grade cameras



It has three back cameras that have telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses and a front camera that captures in ultra-high definition. The phone includes video stabilisation.

Wireless powerShare



This allows S10 users to share power with other phones and wearable products including earpods and watches.



WiFi 6 and 5G

Both WiFi 6 and 5G allow for greater connectivity with 5G allowing for faster downloading speed at 10 gigabytes per second.