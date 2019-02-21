Sci-Tech

Everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy

21 February 2019 - 11:29 By Odwa Mjo
The new Samsung Galaxy S10.
Image: via Twitter/@SamsungMobile

Social media is in abuzz as Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy offering, the S10. From its foldable structure to its ultrasonic fingerprint sensing, here are a five things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 that's got everybody talking.

Cinematic infinity display

It has a  screen that covers the full front of the phone and allows for an advanced HDR+10 viewing experience through precise laser cutting which allows for better colour accuracy.

Five pro-grade cameras 

It has three back cameras that have telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses and a front camera that captures in ultra-high definition. The phone includes video stabilisation.

Wireless powerShare

This allows S10 users to share power with other phones and wearable products including earpods and watches.

WiFi 6 and 5G

Both WiFi 6 and 5G allow for greater connectivity with 5G allowing for faster downloading speed at 10 gigabytes per second.

