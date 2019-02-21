Everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy
Social media is in abuzz as Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy offering, the S10. From its foldable structure to its ultrasonic fingerprint sensing, here are a five things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 that's got everybody talking.
Cinematic infinity display
It has a screen that covers the full front of the phone and allows for an advanced HDR+10 viewing experience through precise laser cutting which allows for better colour accuracy.
Five pro-grade cameras
It has three back cameras that have telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses and a front camera that captures in ultra-high definition. The phone includes video stabilisation.
Wireless powerShare
This allows S10 users to share power with other phones and wearable products including earpods and watches.
WiFi 6 and 5G
Both WiFi 6 and 5G allow for greater connectivity with 5G allowing for faster downloading speed at 10 gigabytes per second.