Rhino poaching filmmakers in talks to have documentary shown on TV

A hard-hitting documentary exposé of rhino poaching has won its 17th award and is now being shown to communities on the front lines of the crisis.

Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War, by Bonné de Bod and Susan Scott, travels from Kruger National Park to the Vietnam black market in its depiction of the brutality of the rhino horn industry.

"The film is about rhinos, but it's also about these incredible South Africans on the ground," Scott said.

The filmmakers have hosted screenings of their film in communities and high schools in Limpopo, and to the staff of Kruger National Park and Hluhluwe–iMfolozi Game Reserve.

"I think it was important to go back to these schools and communities and say, 'As South Africans, this is what we found, and we're trying to disseminate this information as best as possible'," said Scott.