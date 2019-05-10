Billionaire Jeff Bezos unveils his moon lander mockup

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos unveiled on Thursday a mockup of a lunar lander being built by his Blue Origin rocket company and touted his moon goals in a strategy aimed at capitalising on the Trump administration's renewed push to establish a lunar outpost in just five years.

The world's richest man and Amazon.com Inc's chief executive waved an arm and a black drape behind him dropped to reveal the two-story-tall mockup of the unmanned lander dubbed Blue Moon during an hour-long presentation at Washington's convention centre, just several blocks from the White House.

The lander will be able to deliver payloads to the lunar surface, deploy up to four smaller rovers and shoot out satellites to orbit the moon, Bezos told the audience, which included Nasa officials and potential Blue Moon customers.

His media event followed vice-president Mike Pence's March 26 announcement that Nasa plans to build a space platform in lunar orbit and put American astronauts on the moon's south pole by 2024 "by any means necessary," four years earlier than previously planned.

"I love this," Bezos said of Pence's timeline. "We can help meet that timeline but only because we started three years ago. It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay."

While Bezos went out of his way to praise Pence's timeline, the billionaire has been the target of repeated criticism from US president Donald Trump, who has referred to him as Jeff "Bozo". Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which Trump has frequently targeted in his broadsides against the news media.