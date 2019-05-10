Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup in three parts

Facebook rejected Hughes' call for WhatsApp and Instagram to be made into separate companies, and said the focus should instead be on regulating the internet. Zuckerberg will be in Paris on Friday to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss internet regulation.

"Facebook accepts that with success comes accountability. But you don’t enforce accountability by calling for the break up of a successful American company," Facebook spokesman Nick Clegg said in a statement.

"Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet. That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for."

US senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, told tv station CNBC on Thursday he thinks Facebook needs to be broken up and that the justice department's antitrust division needs to begin an investigation.

Antitrust law makes such a proposal tough to execute because the government would have to take the company to court and win. It is rare to break up a company but not unheard of, with Standard Oil and AT&T being the two biggest examples.

Hughes co-founded Facebook in 2004 at Harvard with Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz. He left Facebook in 2007, and has said in a LinkedIn post that he made half a billion dollars for his three years of work.

"It's been 15 years since I co-founded Facebook at Harvard, and I haven't worked at the company in a decade. But I feel a sense of anger and responsibility," Hughes said in the New York Times piece.

Hughes also suggested Zuckerberg should be held responsible for privacy and other lapses at the company.

"The government must hold Mark accountable. For too long, lawmakers have marvelled at Facebook’s explosive growth and overlooked their responsibility to ensure that Americans are protected and markets are competitive," he said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, in March vowed to break up Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google if elected US president to promote competition in the tech sector.

"Today’s big tech companies have too much power — over our economy, our society, and our democracy. They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private info for profit, hurt small businesses and stifled innovation. It's time to #BreakUpBigTech," Warren said on Twitter on Thursday.