180 nations agree UN deal to regulate export of plastic waste

Around 180 governments on Friday agreed on a new UN accord to regulate the export of plastic waste, some eight million tonnes of which ends up in the oceans each year, organisers said.

The 1,400 representatives meeting in Geneva reached the agreement after 12 days' discussion on what Rolph Payet, executive secretary of the UN environment programme (Unep) called "one of the world's most pressing environmental issues".

The Geneva meeting amended the 1989 Basel Convention on the control of hazardous wastes to include plastic waste in a legally-binding framework.

"I'm proud that this week in Geneva, parties to the Basel Convention have reached agreement on a legally-binding, globally-reaching mechanism for managing plastic waste," said Payet.