Mobile tech to help fight poachers at Addo Elephant Park

The Addo Elephant Park is adding technology to its infantry in the battle against poachers.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) developed Cmore (command and control collaborator) software which the park’s control centre and rangers can use on their cellphones to track poaching incidents, sightings, carcass locations, or to track rangers out on patrol.

Addo Elephant park conservation manager John Adendorff said every two-man patrol would be issued with a phone with Cmore.

“Ranger teams need the ability to detect events, follow forces in the field, collaborate and receive rapid feedback … If needed, additional forces can be deployed immediately, effectively and precisely through GPS coordinates.”