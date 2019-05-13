Sci-Tech

Twitter 'accidentally' shares users' location data with advertising partner

13 May 2019 - 20:41 By Reuters
Twitter says it may have accidentally shared users' data with an advertising partner.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

Twitter Inc said on Monday it may have accidentally collected and shared location data of some users accessing its app through Apple devices with an advertising partner.

In a blog post https://help.twitter.com/en/location-data-collection, the social media platform said the information collected was not retained and only existed in their systems for a short time and have informed the people whose accounts were impacted to let them know the bug has been fixed.

The advertising partner did not receive data such as user's twitter handle or other unique account ids that could have compromised identity, the company said.

