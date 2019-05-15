Scientists unearth 'most bird-like' dinosaur ever found

Researchers in Germany have unearthed a new species of flying dinosaur that flapped its wings like a raven and could hold vital clues as to how modern-day birds evolved from their reptilian ancestors.

For more than a century and a half since its discovery in 1861, Archaeopteryx - a small feathered dinosaur around the size of a crow that lived in marshland around 150 million years ago - was widely considered to be the oldest flying bird.

Palaeontologists from Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich and the University of Fribourg examined rock formations in the German region of Bavaria, home to nearly all known Archaeopteryx specimens.

They came across a petrified wing, which the team initially assumed to be the same species. They soon found several differences, however.