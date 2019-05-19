Addicted to opioids? There's an app for that

Technology firms are taking aim at the opioid crisis and related health problems with a new class of treatments - digital therapeutics - delivered by smartphone.

These new treatments, backed by medical research and offered by prescription, are seen as potential ways to supplement, and in some cases replace, pharmaceuticals to treat addiction and an array of other mental and physical health issues.

Smartphone technology may be well-suited to behavioural therapy for addiction, depression and other disorders by making treatment more accessible and trackable by medical professionals, researchers say.

"Digital therapeutics are validated scientific treatments delivered in the form of software, which can increase access and provide an immediacy," said Yuri Maricich, head of the clinical and regulatory team at Pear Therapeutics.

The company has received approval in the US for apps to treat opioid addiction and other kinds of substance abuse.

"It's the same level of rigour (as pharmaceuticals) in terms of how the products are manufactured. We've run randomised clinic trials to make sure it produces the desired outcome and that it is safe," Maricich said.