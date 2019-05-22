Sci-Tech

RIP Huawei? 'Condolences' pour in for Chinese tech giant after Trump order

22 May 2019 - 06:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Google parent Alphabet has suspended business with Huawei following a move by the Trump administration that will see Huawei users lose access to Google's smartphone apps.

Google's decision to suspend business operations with Huawei has sparked confusion and uncertainty among fans of the Chinese giant's devices.

According to reports, the suspension came just days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a "national security risk".

This means that Huawei will no longer have access to Google's proprietary apps and services, such as the Gmail e-mail service.

Trump's Huawei ban raises hopes for Chinese chip suppliers

Washington's blacklisting of technology giant Huawei has taken a toll on U.S. semiconductor shares, but China-listed firms have rallied as investors ...
News
17 hours ago

The suspension will not be implemented in SA, however. So your P30s and the like are safe - for now.

Many fans of the brand have meanwhile been in mourning on social media. Here are some of their RIP messages:

MORE:

Google and Android system start to cut ties with Huawei

US internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said Sunday it was beginning to cut ties with ...
News
1 day ago

Huawei is not controlled by China, executive says

Huawei is a private company that is not controlled by the Chinese government and would refuse to hand over information to Beijing although no such ...
Business
1 week ago

WATCH | Another one! AKA 'smashes' another fan's cellphone

Looks like AKA was dead serious when he rapped, "Please don't put me on Snapchat, I'm throwing phones off balconies."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  2. Mzansi wants to 'terminate' man who attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger South Africa
  3. Bus driver found hanging from tree after deadly crash in Welkom South Africa
  4. WATCH | Police hunt two men who opened fire at playground World
  5. Ace Magashule: economy still in white hands - we are slaves News

Latest Videos

Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X