RIP Huawei? 'Condolences' pour in for Chinese tech giant after Trump order

Google's decision to suspend business operations with Huawei has sparked confusion and uncertainty among fans of the Chinese giant's devices.

According to reports, the suspension came just days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a "national security risk".

This means that Huawei will no longer have access to Google's proprietary apps and services, such as the Gmail e-mail service.