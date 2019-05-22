RIP Huawei? 'Condolences' pour in for Chinese tech giant after Trump order
Google parent Alphabet has suspended business with Huawei following a move by the Trump administration that will see Huawei users lose access to Google's smartphone apps.
Google's decision to suspend business operations with Huawei has sparked confusion and uncertainty among fans of the Chinese giant's devices.
According to reports, the suspension came just days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a "national security risk".
This means that Huawei will no longer have access to Google's proprietary apps and services, such as the Gmail e-mail service.
The suspension will not be implemented in SA, however. So your P30s and the like are safe - for now.
Many fans of the brand have meanwhile been in mourning on social media. Here are some of their RIP messages:
#Huawei #Google Fine, it's not RIP Huawei, it's RIP global tech. US is telling the world that they can do this thing to anyone they don't like.— Liubit (@liubit) May 20, 2019
You bought the phone with the best camera in the world and USA and trump forced Google to rip Android from new Huawei phones sadly— MistyForLife TL40 x4.75 (@REALHannahHagg) May 21, 2019
@HuaweiMobile accept my condolences, I know it is hard for you leaving Android OS, I was actually looking forward to buying your P30. RIP Huawei 😔— Sub-zero (@The_Alpha_Judge) May 20, 2019
Just when i switched to huawei, they get banned in USA and in turn, indirectly banned from Android. Well rip their smartphone division.— Lotte (@Erwinwatov) May 20, 2019
A moment of silence to our brothers & sisters who are using Huawei.. RIP 💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/z7e5nlTWG5— Likely (@wearelikely) May 20, 2019