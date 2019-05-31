Sci-Tech

WTF is 'Death Stranding' and why is everyone talking about it?

31 May 2019 - 09:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sam Bridges, one of the characters in Death Stranding.
Image: Twitter/ Hideo Kojima

The trailer of Hideo Kojima’s latest action game, Death Stranding, is out, and while die-hard gamers are excited, others are in the dark as to what it’s about. 

There are different theories from those who claim to understand Death Stranding and the Japanese video game designer's response via Twitter. Here’s what we know:

Release details

According to Gamespot and The Outline, Death Stranding is a PlayStation game that is due for release on November 8 on Sony’s PS4, as a PS4 exclusive.

What is it about?

The eight-minute trailer hardly gives a clear picture of what the game is about. Kojima said it's about "reconnecting".

“People have built ‘walls’ and have become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game where the player’s goal is to reconnect isolated cities and fragmented society.”

Unusual trailer

The trailer starts by showing the eyes of an artificial fetus giving one of the characters, Cliff, played by Mads Mikkelsen, a thumbs-up. Cliff responds by saying, “BB, don’t worry. It’s okay. I’ll always be with you.”

As if that isn’t odd enough, the trailer shows a mysterious photo of two women, one pregnant, with a grey face.

Excitement

Despite the vagueness around the release, Death Stranding is the talk of the town. After the release of the trailer, it jumped to the number one trending spot worldwide. Here's a glimpse of some of the reactions.

