WTF is 'Death Stranding' and why is everyone talking about it?
The trailer of Hideo Kojima’s latest action game, Death Stranding, is out, and while die-hard gamers are excited, others are in the dark as to what it’s about.
There are different theories from those who claim to understand Death Stranding and the Japanese video game designer's response via Twitter. Here’s what we know:
Release details
According to Gamespot and The Outline, Death Stranding is a PlayStation game that is due for release on November 8 on Sony’s PS4, as a PS4 exclusive.
What is it about?
The eight-minute trailer hardly gives a clear picture of what the game is about. Kojima said it's about "reconnecting".
“People have built ‘walls’ and have become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game where the player’s goal is to reconnect isolated cities and fragmented society.”
Unusual trailer
The trailer starts by showing the eyes of an artificial fetus giving one of the characters, Cliff, played by Mads Mikkelsen, a thumbs-up. Cliff responds by saying, “BB, don’t worry. It’s okay. I’ll always be with you.”
As if that isn’t odd enough, the trailer shows a mysterious photo of two women, one pregnant, with a grey face.
Excitement
Despite the vagueness around the release, Death Stranding is the talk of the town. After the release of the trailer, it jumped to the number one trending spot worldwide. Here's a glimpse of some of the reactions.
Which edition of Death Stranding do I need to buy to have Mads Mikkelsen blow smoke in my face while I play? pic.twitter.com/qqoO7ecZMZ— Will Potter (@thequiffisdead) May 29, 2019
O M G, GUYS. DID YOU SEE THAT TOO? MAN, DEATH STRANDING IS GONNA BE SO COOL. #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/mUYgE7N5QW— Kuba Sukiennik (@knt1886) May 29, 2019
As an #Xbox gamer im ashamed people keep saying “whats DEATH STRANDING about?” Simple. In the future the world fights over Celebrity infant carrying services. The baby’s can see ghosts, aka “BT’s” aka “Boo Thangs.” A war rages to carry babies to spot the most Boo Thangs. Duh!🙄— Negatron (@Lord_Negatron) May 29, 2019
Wait..PATH??!!!— Gab 💜 I just wanna go 🍃 I just wanna fly (@chise_6) May 29, 2019
suddenly it's 2001 all over again 😭👏#DEATHSTRANDING #apocalyptica pic.twitter.com/fLELoD1rPp