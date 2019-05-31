WTF is 'Death Stranding' and why is everyone talking about it?

The trailer of Hideo Kojima’s latest action game, Death Stranding, is out, and while die-hard gamers are excited, others are in the dark as to what it’s about.

There are different theories from those who claim to understand Death Stranding and the Japanese video game designer's response via Twitter. Here’s what we know:

Release details

According to Gamespot and The Outline, Death Stranding is a PlayStation game that is due for release on November 8 on Sony’s PS4, as a PS4 exclusive.

What is it about?

The eight-minute trailer hardly gives a clear picture of what the game is about. Kojima said it's about "reconnecting".

“People have built ‘walls’ and have become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game where the player’s goal is to reconnect isolated cities and fragmented society.”