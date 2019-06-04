Sci-Tech

WATCH | Top five announcements by Apple at developers' conference

04 June 2019 - 12:44 By Jessica Levitt

Apple announced a series of changes at its developers' conference in San Jose, California, on Monday, including new privacy measures and the dissolving of iTunes into Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

BBC reported that as an alternative to using social media to log into apps, a new sign-in has been created which hides e-mail addresses and other personal information.

Apple announced iOS 13 at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC), giving users a first look at the latest software. The Verge reported that a big focus was on performance, with claims that apps will launch twice as fast. 

Another much talked about update was iOS 13 dark mode, which affects notifications as well as the dock.

The updates were welcomed by Apple fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions. 

MORE:

A world without Google? No way!

US president Donald Trump's announcement in May that the US would be blacklisting China's telecom giant Huawei has prompted nervous jitters among ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Huawei asks US court to throw out federal ban

Huawei said Wednesday the tech giant has asked a US court to throw out US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products.
News
6 days ago

Another Samsung gimmick folds

Folding phone failure shows firm should focus on reliability
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X