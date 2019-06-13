SA's most popular contraceptive injection does not increase HIV risk

The most popular contraceptive injection in SA does not increase the risk of HIV, answering a question that has bothered scientists for decades.

Some studies suggested the injection, commonly known as Depo-Provera, made it up to 40% easier to contract HIV, sparking widespread global concern.

A three-year randomised control trial called Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcomes (Echo) under the leadership of South Africa's Prof Helen Rees, head of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (WRHI), has finally offered the answer.

Results were announced at the SA Aids conference on Thursday, with researchers making sure they were released at an African event to honour the participants.

"For as long as 30 years we had signals there might be an increased risk [of acquiring HIV] from Depo-Provera," Rees said.

She added there is "undoubtedly a sense of relief at these results", because the three-month injection is often one of the only contraception options for women across sub-Saharan Africa.

Those who took part in the trial were 7,829 African women from SA, Eswatini (Swaziland), Kenya and Zambia aged 16 to 35.