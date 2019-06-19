Tick that box: penguin parasites pose no potential problems

The first comprehensive study on African penguin parasites has just been completed, and the results raised no red flags - for now.

Marcela Espinaze of Stellenbosch University spent four years studying the ticks, fleas and internal parasites that live off SA’s flippered friends to learn how they might affect penguin colonies.

But the types and levels of parasites recorded were of no surprise, as they were consistent with the common pests associated with African penguins, according to the 36-year-old Chilean veterinarian.

This did not mean these pests were scarce. “I found ticks and fleas on most of the birds and their nests,” said Espinaze, who visited mainland colonies in Simon’s Town and Stony Point as well as Robben, Dassen and Dyer islands.

She pulled fleas and ticks off 793 penguins - 210 adults and 583 chicks - while also examining the parasite content of 628 nests.

Chicks were more infested than adults. “This might have to do with the fact that they have a weaker immune system than adults,” said Espinaze.

“Chicks in particular are more vulnerable to parasites during warmer months, because they are so nest bound and not able to remove parasites themselves through preening.”