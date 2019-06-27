'Deepfakes' pose conundrum for Facebook, Zuckerberg says

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday the leading social network is struggling to find ways to deal with "deepfake" videos which have the potential to deceive and manipulate users on a massive scale.

Zuckerberg said Facebook is trying to determine whether deepfakes are "a completely different category" of misinformation and added, "there's a very good case that they are."

Speaking at an on-stage interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, Zuckerberg said Facebook and others will face a challenge in dealing with deepfakes as they ramp up efforts to eliminate misinformation and that his company is still evaluating what to do.

"I do think that saying deepfakes are different from misinformation, is a reasonable perspective," he said.

"It is likely sensible to have a different policy and to treat this differently than how we just treat normal, false information on the internet."

The comments come amid growing concern over deepfakes -- which are altered by using artificial intelligence to appear genuine -- being used to manipulate elections or potentially spark unrest.

Earlier this month, Facebook's Instagram network decided not to take down a fake video of Zuckerberg himself, saying the CEO would not get special treatment.