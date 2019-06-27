How SA's coastal forests could help turn the tide on climate change

SA’s indigenous coastal forests are a massive carbon sink that could play a key role in teaching the world how to combat global warming.

Geography professor Erica Smithwick, of Pennsylvania State University in the US, analysed the carbon content of forests in the 5,450ha Dwesa-Cwebe Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

Her research, published in the journal Carbon Management, showed that coastal indigenous forests are able to store a considerable amount of carbon.

“As we think of pathways for reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations, one of the available approaches is to use the natural world as a sponge,” she said.