Sci-Tech

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across the world

03 July 2019 - 17:51 By Munsif Vengattil
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced outages across the globe on Wednesday.
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced outages across the globe on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

- Reuters

MORE

Facebook campus given all-clear after sarin scare

Facebook's Silicon Valley campus received the all-clear after fears that a package at its mail facility contained the nerve agent sarin.
News
9 hours ago

Yikes! Selfies kill five times more people than shark attacks

Selfies, which have become a global sensation in the last decade or so, have remarkably killed five times more people than shark attacks.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Deepfakes' pose conundrum for Facebook, Zuckerberg says

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday the leading social network is struggling to find ways to deal with "deepfake" videos which ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong South Africa
  2. WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three thugs assault patient at South Rand hospital after security ... South Africa
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls South Africa

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X