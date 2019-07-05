'Alien' bug in Indonesia has everyone creeped the flip out

Images of a bizarre "alien-like" winged creature hanging upside down from a ceiling have stunned social media.

Tentacles

According to Daily Mail, homeowner Hari Toae noticed the creature creeping across the ceiling in his Bali home last month.

It had two wings, four tentacles of varying lengths, and appeared as though it was moving upside down with its legs holding on to the ceiling.

The creature was also covered in tiny hairs.