Sci-Tech

COMMENTARY | Caracal spotted in the mist on Table Mountain

Writer's encounter with a solitary wild cat on wet trail

05 July 2019 - 11:27 By CLAIRE KEETON
The Urban Caracal Project is studying the animals in Cape Town.
The Urban Caracal Project is studying the animals in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Stuart Porter

Hiking up Table Mountain in heavy mist after work on Thursday, I saw an animal on the trail a few metres away, about the size of a klipspringer. But it stood its ground and, when the mist cleared, I recognised it as a caracal.

This wild cat stood and stared at me, its distinctive, long tufty ears pricked, with mist swirling about it.

From the green tag I glimpsed, I suspect it was a caracal called Hermes, which has been spotted twice this year on Table Mountain.

Last year there were two confirmed sightings of caracals: one on Table Mountain and one on Lion’s Head. They are primarily solitary and nocturnal, the Urban Caracal Project reports.

Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Image: Claire Keeton

This project is studying caracals, commonly called rooikats, around Cape Town and has identified more than 30 individuals. Seven of them have died, the first stage of the fieldwork shows.

Caracals are the top predator left on Table Mountain and the team wants to research its population in the Cape Peninsula and how they are adapting to urbanisation.

I didn’t want to brush past the caracal on the narrow trail, but couldn’t stay too long because I was racing to get the last cable car down, so I clapped once, the sound muted by the running water around us. It didn’t move.

In its own time, it gracefully padded on to a slope above me and stood still, gazing down at me with its greenish-tawny eyes. Then it vanished.

I was going up the India Venster trail, which had waterfalls and streams after plenty of rain in the past week. It was magnificent, though slippery. The fynbos aroma was strong.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway described the conditions on Thursday as “zero visibility” and I never saw anyone else - only this fearless cat.  

MORE

Snow leopards to tigers: the world's best spots to have a big cat adventure

South Africans are spoilt as far as wildlife holidays are concerned, but you may have to head further afield if you've got your heart set on seeing a ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Rat poisons killing more than just rodents, study says

Wildlife predators that prey on rats in Cape Town may not live long enough to tell the tale.
News
1 month ago

Criminal case open after NSPCA comes to the rescue of ailing lions

Lion farmer charged with contravening the Animal Protection Act
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Related articles

  1. Rat poisons killing more than just rodents, study says South Africa
  2. Tender traps ready for hungry rooikats South Africa
X