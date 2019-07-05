COMMENTARY | Caracal spotted in the mist on Table Mountain

Hiking up Table Mountain in heavy mist after work on Thursday, I saw an animal on the trail a few metres away, about the size of a klipspringer. But it stood its ground and, when the mist cleared, I recognised it as a caracal.

This wild cat stood and stared at me, its distinctive, long tufty ears pricked, with mist swirling about it.

From the green tag I glimpsed, I suspect it was a caracal called Hermes, which has been spotted twice this year on Table Mountain.

Last year there were two confirmed sightings of caracals: one on Table Mountain and one on Lion’s Head. They are primarily solitary and nocturnal, the Urban Caracal Project reports.