COMMENTARY | Caracal spotted in the mist on Table Mountain
Writer's encounter with a solitary wild cat on wet trail
Hiking up Table Mountain in heavy mist after work on Thursday, I saw an animal on the trail a few metres away, about the size of a klipspringer. But it stood its ground and, when the mist cleared, I recognised it as a caracal.
This wild cat stood and stared at me, its distinctive, long tufty ears pricked, with mist swirling about it.
From the green tag I glimpsed, I suspect it was a caracal called Hermes, which has been spotted twice this year on Table Mountain.
Last year there were two confirmed sightings of caracals: one on Table Mountain and one on Lion’s Head. They are primarily solitary and nocturnal, the Urban Caracal Project reports.
This project is studying caracals, commonly called rooikats, around Cape Town and has identified more than 30 individuals. Seven of them have died, the first stage of the fieldwork shows.
Caracals are the top predator left on Table Mountain and the team wants to research its population in the Cape Peninsula and how they are adapting to urbanisation.
I didn’t want to brush past the caracal on the narrow trail, but couldn’t stay too long because I was racing to get the last cable car down, so I clapped once, the sound muted by the running water around us. It didn’t move.
In its own time, it gracefully padded on to a slope above me and stood still, gazing down at me with its greenish-tawny eyes. Then it vanished.
I was going up the India Venster trail, which had waterfalls and streams after plenty of rain in the past week. It was magnificent, though slippery. The fynbos aroma was strong.
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway described the conditions on Thursday as “zero visibility” and I never saw anyone else - only this fearless cat.