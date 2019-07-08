Sci-Tech

WATCH | Dramatic fight: Warthog escapes while leopards battle over it

A field guide was lucky enough to capture this video of something that's hardly ever seen -- two leopards getting into a turf war, as their prey, a warthog, manages to escape, quite literally, with its life.

08 July 2019

Rare footage of two leopards fighting in the Pilanesberg on June 22 over prey has emerged, showing the carnivores engaging in a dramatic battle.

The video starts off showing one leopard attempting to kill a warthog. But before the warthog goes down, another leopard enters the scene and a battle over the prey ensues.

The warthog managed to escape while the leopards fought it out.

It is unclear if any of the animals were seriously hurt.

