Perfect rhythm and footwork: Meet Snowball, the dancing cockatoo

This isn't the first time Snowball has rendered his services for the noble pursuit of scientific discovery.

An earlier study by Patel in the same journal confirmed our feathered friend could groove to the beat -- though at the time, his dancing was confined to head bobbing and lifting his feet, actions long associated with courtship.

Soon after, Snowball's owner Irena Schulz, who takes care of him at a bird sanctuary in Duncan, South Carolina, noticed he was making movements to music she hadn't seen before.

The development was all the more remarkable for the fact that she hadn't attempted to train him, save for providing some verbal encouragement with words like "Good boy!" as she swayed back and forth and waved her hands.

Did this mean that Snowball had taken his game to the next level and taught himself some slick new moves?

To answer this vital question, the scientists played him the 1980s Queen classic, Another one bites the dust and Cyndi Lauper's Girls just want to have fun, three times each for a total of 23 minutes.

The study's lead researcher, R. Joanne Jao Keehn, who is a cognitive neuroscientist, as well as a classically-trained dancer, then studied video footage frame-by-frame. She confirmed that Snowball had indeed acquired a diverse repertoire of 14 distinct moves, and two combination moves.

"Here, we're looking at highly complex movements, many of which are not part of natural parrot behavior," Patel told said, adding that this suggests cognitive planning of actions and the willingness to choose between alternatives to respond to a stimulus.

"I wish I could dance like Snowball," he added.