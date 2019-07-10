Brits can ask Alexa about their symptoms before they visit their GP

"Alexa, what are the symptoms of flu?" The UK government said on Wednesday that Britons will be able to get an answer to this and other simple medical questions from the National Health Service (NHS) using their Amazon smart speakers.

The state-run health system's tie-up with the California-based technology giant drew praise from overworked doctors and professionals weary of bad medical advice proliferating online.

But privacy campaigners expressed alarm over the possibility of Amazon storing medical data and then using it to sell targeted ads.