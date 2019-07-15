WATCH | To the moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into the unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11’s journey to the moon had gone according to plan, but just 20 minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems.

It was July 20, 1969, and as the world followed the spacecraft’s progress, it briefly lost radio contact with mission control in Houston. Then, as the lunar module Eagle was in the middle of its descent, piloted by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and mission commander Neil Armstrong, an alarm bell began ringing.

Eagle had detached two hours earlier from the main part of the vessel, the command module, Columbia, where the third crew member Michael Collins remained in orbit. It was an anxious moment for Armstrong, a brilliant test pilot and aeronautical engineer, but a man of famously few words.

“Give us a reading on the 1202 Program Alarm,” he radios to mission control. They are told to keep going. Houston realises the onboard computer is experiencing an overflow, but all systems are functional.

Below them, the Moon’s craters are zipping by fast. Too fast, realises Armstrong: at this rate, they will overshoot the landing site by several miles. He switches to manual control and starts to scope out a new landing site from his porthole. But there’s trouble finding the perfect spot, and it’s going to be tight.

“Pretty rocky area,” he tells Aldrin. Aldrin continues to tell him speed and altitude readings from the computer. “Coming down nicely,” he says. “Gonna be right over that crater,” Armstrong replies.