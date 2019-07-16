'I don't trust you guys' - US senators grill Facebook on its plans for Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook Inc is "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money, a US senator said on Tuesday as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle grilled the social media company on its plans for a digital currency at a hearing on Tuesday.

Facebook is fighting to get Washington onside after it shocked regulators and lawmakers with its announcement on June 18 that it was hoping to launch a new digital coin called Libra in 2020.

Since then it has faced criticism from policymakers and financial watchdogs at home and abroad who fear widespread adoption of the digital currency by the social media giant's 2.38 billion users could upend the financial system.

"Facebook has demonstrated through scandal after scandal that it doesn't deserve our trust," Democratic senator Sherrod Brown, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said in his opening remarks. "We'd be crazy to give them a chance to let them experiment with people's bank accounts."

Brown added during questioning that he thought it was "delusional" to think individuals would trust the social media company with their "hard-earned" money.

The Senate Banking Committee is questioning David Marcus, the company's top executive overseeing the project, on issues ranging from how Libra could affect global monetary policy to how customer data will be handled. He received a frosty welcome from Democrats lawmakers and several Republicans, who shared many of the same concerns.

"I don't trust you guys," said Republican Senator Martha McSally. "Instead of cleaning up your house you are launching into a new business model."