Car boom brings gridlock misery to 'green and happy' Bhutan

But the nation's narrow country lanes and outdated city roads can barely cope. A lack of infrastructure, along with poor driving etiquette - some simply leave their cars parked in the middle of the road - compounds the problem.

"Every year the number of cars and the number of people are increasing, and the roads have remained the same. It's a problem for us," said Lhendup, a taxi driver.

Morning rush hour journeys that once took five minutes now take more than 30.

This may seem a small figure compared to the hours of gridlock faced by commuters in many African metropoles, but it is a step-change for the Bhutanese who say the situation has rapidly deteriorated in the past year.

"It's chaotic. I eat my breakfast in the car now to save time," says Kuenzang Choden, who drops her four-year-old daughter at school every day before heading to work.

The traffic jams are a sign of the wider economic changes the nation is facing. Bhutan is renowned for prioritising gross national happiness over gross national product (GDP), and has captured tourists' imagination as a tranquil, idyllic land - but there are signs of malcontent.

According to the World Bank's 2018 report, the youth unemployment rate is high, as is rural-to-urban migration, which puts a strain on the resources of towns and cities. And despite its reputation as a place where wellbeing is prioritised, it ranked 95th out of 156 countries in the 2019 UN World Happiness Report.

The proliferation of the internet and smartphones are fuelling modern desires, while car dealers are filling their showrooms with new models from Japan and South Korea to lure buyers.

And while taxes have increased and restrictions were put on vehicle loans, car buyers are not discouraged.

Local financial institutions gave 3.2bn ngultrum (R645m) in car loans in 2015, but by last year the amount had reached 6.7bn ngultrum (R1.35bn).

The figures please local businessmen but worry environmentalists keen to ensure Bhutan remains one of the world's greenest countries.

Environmental activist Yeshey Dorji explains: "As a nation that prides itself on being a carbon-negative country, the increase in the number of fossil fuel vehicles speaks poorly of our leadership position in environmental conservation."

Bhutan and Suriname, both with lush forests, are the only two countries to claim they are carbon negative, absorbing more carbon pollution than they give off.