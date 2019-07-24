Sci-Tech

Is a $5bn fine the least painful part of Facebook's settlement?

24 July 2019 - 13:17 By AFP
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will possibly use the publication of the company's quarterly earnings on Wednesday to comment on the settlement to which Facebook has agreed.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will possibly use the publication of the company's quarterly earnings on Wednesday to comment on the settlement to which Facebook has agreed.
Image: Getty Images

US regulators are expected to unveil a settlement with Facebook on Wednesday - a reported $5bn fine that might be the least painful part of the agreement for the social network.

The deal, which follows a lengthy investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), allows Facebook to avoid prosecution for its data protection lapses.

The real question, however, remains what type of restrictions and requirements will be placed on the internet giant to ensure future compliance.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg holds a firm grasp on the reins of Facebook, which has 2.7bn users, and he will be held personally responsible for implementation of the settlement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The young billionaire will be required to check in quarterly with the FTC to certify that his company is abiding by stipulations. A false statement, the WSJ reported, would be subject to penalties, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

Also responsible for compliance would be the company's board of directors.

Facebook's privacy move: major pivot or headfake?

After building the world's biggest and most powerful social network in history, Mark Zuckerberg says the future of Facebook is something else.
News
4 months ago

Additionally, the FTC will allege that Facebook misled users about how it used their phone numbers and even a facial recognition tool, in a complaint that accompanies the settlement, The Washington Post reported.

The regulator's five-member board adopted the settlement deal in a 3-2 vote, the two votes against being from the panel's only Democrats, according to US media.

Investors saw the Democrats' votes as a sign that restrictions will not be overly severe, pushing share prices higher.

Initial negotiations had included tens of billions of dollars in fines and strict measures, according to the Post.

The personal data that Facebook collects is its most valuable asset, which it uses to generate immense advertising revenue thanks to refined targeting capabilities.

The personal data that Facebook collects is its most valuable asset, which it uses to generate immense advertising revenue

It is precisely because of the way this data is used that the social network has found itself in hot water and is facing a serious crisis of confidence.

The FTC announced last year it had reopened its investigation into a 2011 privacy settlement with Facebook after revelations that personal data on tens of millions of users was hijacked by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which was working on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

However the $5bn fine, the largest penalty ever imposed by the FTC for privacy violations, is not likely to affect the company's overall health - Facebook earned more than $22bn in 2018 alone after hauling in $55bn in total revenue.

The company will publish its quarterly earnings on Wednesday after Wall Street closes, which will undoubtedly provide Zuckerberg an opportunity to speak on the matter.

He also could comment on the Justice Department's Tuesday announcement that it will launch a vast antitrust review of major online platforms, believed to include Facebook, to determine if they have "stifled" innovation or reduced competition.

READ MORE:

'I don't trust you guys' - US senators grill Facebook on its plans for Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook Inc is "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money, a US senator said on Tuesday as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle ...
News
1 week ago

'We don't spy on you,' insists Instagram chief

Instagram doesn't snoop on private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy, the head of the popular social media site said in an ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

No special treatment: fake video of Zuckerberg stays on Instagram

Instagram will refrain from taking down an ultra realistic "deepfake video" posted Tuesday of Facebook's CEO bragging about controlling billions of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X