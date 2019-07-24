Is a $5bn fine the least painful part of Facebook's settlement?

US regulators are expected to unveil a settlement with Facebook on Wednesday - a reported $5bn fine that might be the least painful part of the agreement for the social network.

The deal, which follows a lengthy investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), allows Facebook to avoid prosecution for its data protection lapses.

The real question, however, remains what type of restrictions and requirements will be placed on the internet giant to ensure future compliance.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg holds a firm grasp on the reins of Facebook, which has 2.7bn users, and he will be held personally responsible for implementation of the settlement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The young billionaire will be required to check in quarterly with the FTC to certify that his company is abiding by stipulations. A false statement, the WSJ reported, would be subject to penalties, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

Also responsible for compliance would be the company's board of directors.