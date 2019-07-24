Sci-Tech

WATCH | Stomach-churning moment king cobra swallows a baby snake

24 July 2019 - 12:56 By Reuters

This is the stomach-churning moment a king cobra swallows a baby snake in Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Thailand, on July 14 2019.

The owner, Panya Tulyasuk, fed his deadly pet snake a smaller cobra at his home. The one-month-old snake, named Joey, is shown devouring the body of the dead cobra, which it finished within a few minutes.

"Joey is still a baby," says Tulyasuk, "so small snakes are the only food he can have. When he's bigger, then we'll feed him with bigger food like chicken meat or frogs."

Joey doesn't eat every day - one snake can keep him full for up to five days.

