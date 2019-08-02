Canadian iceberg hunter on the trail of white gold

Business has soared in tandem with the warming of the planet, especially quick in the Arctic, meaning that more and more icebergs find their way south.

But it's a tough gig. The days are long and the "harvest" isn't easy.

For this particular prize, which he first picked up using a satellite map, Kean has to sail about 24 kilometers (15 miles).

To kill time, the crew members swap jokes in the colorful local dialect -- English with a Scottish and Irish lilt.

"Even I struggle to understand them sometimes," laughs the captain, who lives in St John's, the capital of the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Arriving at the foot of the massive wall of floating ice in Bonavista Bay, which opens into the Atlantic, he shoulders a rifle and blasts away in the hopes that some of it will break off.

One, two, three shots ring out. The air shudders with the noise and the crew hold their breath. But the ice does not split.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," said Kean.

Race against the clock

As summer gets under way, time is of the essence in harvesting the icebergs.

"They come here and they melt so fast," noted the captain, adding that once they are floating off the coast of Newfoundland, it is a real race against the clock.

"In Newfoundland, it's like a fallen leaf. They're going to die in a couple of weeks and be gone back to nature anyway," he said.

"So we're not here hurting the environment, we're not taking nothing away -- we're just utilizing the purest water we can get."

Two members of his crew set out on a motorboat, circling the iceberg, even brushing against it, to find blocks of ice that may be bobbing next to it.