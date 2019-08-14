29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections

A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.

Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Finalized in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environment Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

"This administration has decided to repeal the Clean Power Plan and replace it with a toothless substitute," said California attorney-general Xavier Becerra at a news conference in Sacramento Tuesday.

"It's anything but clean, and it's anything but clean energy. President Trump's attempt to gut our nation's Clean Power Plan is just the wrong way to go," he added.