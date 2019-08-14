Sci-Tech

Report reveals how Facebook has been secretly spying on users' chats - again

14 August 2019 - 12:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Image: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

Facebook users need to be extra cautious with their settings when using the app after a report by Bloomberg revealed that the social media site paid hundreds of private contractors to transcribe audio conversations between the app's users. 

According to the report, the contractors, who requested anonymity in order to protect their jobs, were given the recordings and required to transcribe them, all without being told how they were obtained and whether the users had consented to them being scrutinised.

Asked about this on Tuesday, Facebook did not deny the claims, but said the transcriptions had been put on hold. "Much like Apple and Google, we paused the human review of audio more than a week ago."

When asked how they chose whose recordings would be transcribed, the company said users who agreed in their settings to have their recordings transcribed were the ones affected.

This option has been available since 2015. As per the report, the aim of this was to test if Facebook's artificial intelligence interpreted the messages correctly. 

Instagram and WhatsApp: The names they are a changin'

The social media services will be named after the mothership, Facebook.
News
1 week ago

This 'face jewellery' is designed to block facial recognition technology

A Polish design studio has created "face jewellery" in the form of a mask which makes its wearer undetectable to facial recognition algorithms.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Shisa nyama, Facebook wars & 'unholy oil': Bishop Makamu reality show is too much!

Bishop got the streets talking, and it wasn't all hallelujah
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I checked, checked and checked again. I couldn't believe my eyes,' says winner ... South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | SA finally gets to see the young woman known as Zephany Nurse South Africa
  3. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  4. Sheriff heading to Brian Molefe's house to attach his assets - Solidarity South Africa
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X