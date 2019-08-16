Warning to stay away from Pietermaritzburg rivers after spill

Communities living along the Msunduzi and Umgeni rivers should not drink or swim in the water following a vegetable oil and caustic acid spill.

KwaZulu-Natal's economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Friday “strongly cautioned” communities to stay away from the rivers.

“We are also worried about reported incidents of livestock being affected. What is more concerning is that this happened right when we were holding a climate-change summit that dealt with, among other things, the pollution of our rivers and water sources,” she said.