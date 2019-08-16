Sci-Tech

Warning to stay away from Pietermaritzburg rivers after spill

16 August 2019 - 13:28 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Vegetable oil and caustic acid from the Willowton Group's oil factory spilled into rivers around Pietermaritzburg while the city was hosting a climate-change summit that dealt with pollution of rivers.
Communities living along the Msunduzi and Umgeni rivers should not drink or swim in the water following a vegetable oil and caustic acid spill.

KwaZulu-Natal's economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Friday “strongly cautioned” communities to stay away from the rivers.

“We are also worried about reported incidents of livestock being affected. What is more concerning is that this happened right when we were holding a climate-change summit that dealt with, among other things, the pollution of our rivers and water sources,” she said.

Vegetable oil and caustic acid from the Willowton Group's oil factory spilled into the Baynespruit stream, polluting the water.

The pollution reached Umsunduzi River into which Baynespruit flows. It also reportedly affected the Darvill waste water treatment plant, the main one for Pietermaritzburg.

“I can confirm this unfortunate incident. We are working around the clock with other government departments and our own environmental unit toward a speedy resolution and to speedily address the contamination of Baynespruit stream, a small tributary that flows into Msunduzi River whose waters have also been contaminated as a result,” said Dube-Ncube.

The spill has now reached Dusi Bridge and is having a devastating effect on everyone and everything who relies on this...

Posted by Dusi Canoe Marathon on Friday, August 16, 2019

 Willowton Oil Mills has appointed spillage companies for clean-up operations.

Dube-Ncube's spokesperson Nathi Olifant said the matter had been reported to the human settlements and water and sanitation departments, the Msunduzi municipality, Umgeni Water and EDTEA, which were collectively dealing with the incident.

“DHSWS has taken the leading role since the spillage has affected mainly the water courses. The company will also have to submit a report to EDTEA in compliance with the National Environmental Management Act, regarding the management of spillages.” 

He said the department would monitor the situation.

“The MEC is very worried and is working with all concerned parties to rectify this dire situation. We are exploring all available legal and compliance avenues towards a speedy resolution.”

