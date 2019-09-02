Chinese face-swapping app goes viral, sparks privacy concerns

According to App Annie, a firm that tracks app downloads all over the world, ZAO was the most-downloaded free app in China's iOS App Store as of Sept. 1.

Consumers sign-up for ZAO with their phone number and upload images of their face, using photographs taken with their smartphone.

They can then choose from a range of videos of celebrities on which to superimpose their face, and share the videos with their friends.

In addition to Chinese celebrities, other famous faces on the app include Leonardo DiCaprio and Marilyn Monroe.

Gu Shi, a 21-year-old student in Shanghai, downloaded ZAO after seeing her friends post clips on their WeChat feeds.

"I've never tried using Japanese makeup and hairstyles because it's too complicated to do all by myself," she told Reuters.