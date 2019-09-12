Advice for Proteas from scientist who decoded choking: 'Keep calm and carry on'

It was a moment of madness two decades ago when the Proteas first earned the "chokers" tag that they've struggled to shed ever since.

With one run needed in the 1999 Cricket World Cup semifinal at Edgbaston, England, Lance Klusener and Allan Donald ended up at the same end of the pitch and a batless Donald was run out by several metres.

The Proteas' 2019 World Cup performance wasn't a choke so much as a complete capitulation - but with four years to put things right before the 2023 tournament in India, the Proteas should perhaps be paying attention to the work of scientists in California who claim to have decoded the dreaded c-word.