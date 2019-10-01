This SA-designed zero-energy house excelled in African solar design competition

A zero-energy house designed and built by students at Cape Town and Stellenbosch universities has won acclaim in Africa’s first solar design competition.

House Mahali collects its own water and uses it for evaporative cooling, has a dry toilet, reclaims grey water and has an innovative solar system that generates more electricity than the house uses.

The university team built a prototype of the house at Solar Decathlon Africa in Morocco, where it won second prize in the architecture category.