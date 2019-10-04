Sci-Tech

Killing trees for visibility? Amstel responds to uproar after tree was cut for billboard

04 October 2019 - 13:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
This image of the tree has been widely shared on social media.
This image of the tree has been widely shared on social media.
Image: Twitter/DelaneyArtist

Beer brand Amstel has come under fire for cutting a tree or trees in the city centre's Maboneng precinct to make way for a billboard. The issue was raised on Twitter by @Delaneyartist, who said: “Booze brand butchers trees for their billboard in Maboneng, Joburg. @Amstel, show us the trees you are planting to make up for this.”

His concerns were met with further backlash from more people, who called for the government to ban alcohol advertisements and alleged that the installation of the billboard was illegal.

In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, the company said it was aware of the concerns and is looking into them.

“We are aware of concerns surrounding the cutting of the tree(s) in the Maboneng precinct where our billboard is placed, and are equally as concerned. It was not our decision to cut the tree and we ask for time to resolve this matter.”

TimesLIVE queried the allegations made and will update the story as soon as Amstel responds. 

Hold the vodka: Russians cut drinking by 43% & life expectancy soars

Russians might have a reputation as a nation of hard drinkers, but a report by the WHO published on Tuesday showed their alcohol consumption has ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

'Am I drunk or did I just pay £55k for a single beer?'

An Australian cricket journalist was mistakenly charged £55,000 for a single bottle of beer in a Manchester hotel.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Cheers! These 5 beers were voted SA's favourite sips

Here's which local and international brews were crowned the winners in the 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X