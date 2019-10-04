Killing trees for visibility? Amstel responds to uproar after tree was cut for billboard

Beer brand Amstel has come under fire for cutting a tree or trees in the city centre's Maboneng precinct to make way for a billboard. The issue was raised on Twitter by @Delaneyartist, who said: “Booze brand butchers trees for their billboard in Maboneng, Joburg. @Amstel, show us the trees you are planting to make up for this.”

His concerns were met with further backlash from more people, who called for the government to ban alcohol advertisements and alleged that the installation of the billboard was illegal.