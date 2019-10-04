Killing trees for visibility? Amstel responds to uproar after tree was cut for billboard
Beer brand Amstel has come under fire for cutting a tree or trees in the city centre's Maboneng precinct to make way for a billboard. The issue was raised on Twitter by @Delaneyartist, who said: “Booze brand butchers trees for their billboard in Maboneng, Joburg. @Amstel, show us the trees you are planting to make up for this.”
His concerns were met with further backlash from more people, who called for the government to ban alcohol advertisements and alleged that the installation of the billboard was illegal.
Shocked to see this. Whilst Amstel probably doesn’t know the trees were butchered before it was exposed, their brand is behind (literally) the DISGRACEFUL act. @GJMo @NonnysZA trust this is being looked into 😡 🌲 🌳 https://t.co/JRYxm3MHyK— David Potter (@DavidCOJ102) October 3, 2019
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, the company said it was aware of the concerns and is looking into them.
“We are aware of concerns surrounding the cutting of the tree(s) in the Maboneng precinct where our billboard is placed, and are equally as concerned. It was not our decision to cut the tree and we ask for time to resolve this matter.”
TimesLIVE queried the allegations made and will update the story as soon as Amstel responds.