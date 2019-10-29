Sci-Tech

Still using an iPhone 5? Update your software before Sunday - or else

29 October 2019 - 16:47 By Dan Meyer
Any iPhone 5 users still out there will need to perform a software update to ensure that they don't lose key features due to a glitch in the current software.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

iPhone users are frequently made to update their software, and staunch fans of the device who are still using their generation 5 models have been warned to update their software or risk losing key data on Sunday. 

Screen warnings began appearing on iPhone 5 devices this week, warning that it "will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time". 

So what doom will befall the owners of the device should they not heed the imperious warning? 

Apple warned in a statement that the GPS glitch would affect key features such as the App Store, iCloud, e-mail, and web browsing. 

Users will need to perform the update before Sunday.

Should you choose not to update the software by that time, you will still be able to salvage your data by performing an update that requires connecting to a computer. 

The fourth-generation iPad will also be affected, but they're only expected to lose GPS functionality.

