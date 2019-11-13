Sci-Tech

Breeding like bunnies? Not this bunny!

13 November 2019 - 11:10 By Tanya Farber
In this extremely rare image, white outlines indicate the locations of the two kits (offspring) that were photographer with their mother.
In this extremely rare image, white outlines indicate the locations of the two kits (offspring) that were photographer with their mother.
Image: Supplied by the Endangered Wildlife Trust

When you’re a promiscuous bunny who has lots of babies, it’s not hard for humans to capture images of your bountiful offspring. 

But, when you’re a riverine rabbit, it’s another story altogether: this highly elusive breed  have only one or two kits (babies) and are almost impossible to capture on film.

Now, in a first for conservation, the Endangered Wildlife Trust has captured the first-ever photographic evidence of riverine rabbit kits with their mother.

“This unbelievable image was captured on a camera trap near Loxton, and showed a mother riverine rabbit and two kits. This is in line with previous research that has suggested that these elusive rabbits, rather than breeding like the proverbial bunnies, tend to only have one or two kits,” said Cobus Theron, a programme manager at the organisation.

Rare Bangladesh crocodile lays eggs in new hope for species

A rare river-dwelling crocodile has started to lay eggs after being paired with an introduced male, Bangladesh conservationists said Sunday, raising ...
News
2 weeks ago

He added that the news was “even more exciting” because the area where the image was captured was “previously data deficient”.

“This means that no sightings of the rabbits were previously recorded there. The new discovery takes us one step closer to closing the gaps in our knowledge of the complete distribution range for the species and provides us with more information on their ecology,” he said.

The trust's drylands conservation programme significantly increased its camera- trapping activities in 2019, in both the northern and southern populations of riverine rabbits and clearly, it's paying off.

MORE

WATCH | Baboon checks into Sandton hotel, will rest up in rehab and then be set free

The male baboon that was on the run in Johannesburg was captured at a Sandton hotel on Monday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Clueless otter Lazarus gets fishing lessons

A group of animal lovers is pulling out all the stops for a pampered Cape clawless otter who doesn’t like water. Or swimming. Or catching fish.
News
1 month ago

Buffels Bay's famous king penguin to get its own secluded beach

A king penguin, whose arrival at Buffels Bay beach prompted hundreds of bird watchers to make trips there from all over the country this week, is ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  5. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bokke must fall' EFF's Ndlozi not prepared to celebrate 'untransformed' ...
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X