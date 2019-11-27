Beware of the 'password check' phishing scam - it's the one you're most likely to fall for

Close to half of all users in simulated phishing tests fell victim to an "urgent message" scam asking them to check a password immediately.

This was revealed by KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, in its latest phishing report covering the third quarter of 2019.

KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of e-mail subject lines from simulated phishing tests during this period. The results found that simulated phishing tests with an urgent message to check a password immediately were the most effective, with 43% of users falling for it.