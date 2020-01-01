Will climate activists be able to keep the heat on after breakthrough year?

It is estimated that about 4-million young people took to the streets for 4,600 protests in about 150 countries in 2019. Greta Thunberg’s school strikes outside parliament in her native Sweden had a domino effect, and she was recently named Time Person of the Year.

British environmental writer Stephen Buranyi describes climate activism as having “languished outside the mainstream for years” but in 2019 is “finally breaking through”.

Children were at the helm, propelled by “their anger at seeing their futures foreclosed by politicians who won’t even live to see the consequences” Buranyi wrote in The Guardian.