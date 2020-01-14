Sci-Tech

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

14 January 2020 - 13:30 By AFP
The likelihood of a marine heatwave or other ocean "warming events" is predicted to increase by 150%.
The likelihood of a marine heatwave or other ocean "warming events" is predicted to increase by 150%.
Image: 123RF/max5128

30% of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the viability of ecosystems essential to human wellbeing, according to a UN plan released Monday.

The draft proposal to halt the degradation of Nature and the gathering pace of species loss will be vetted by nearly 200 countries gathering in October for a make-or-break biodiversity summit, the 15th since 1994.

Up to now, UN targets to safeguard or restore ecosystems have failed for lack of political backing, implementation and enforcement.

But the need for action has never been so urgent: last year the first UN “state of Nature” report in two decades found that one million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

Across the board, humanity has been the culprit. Even in recent decades, Homo sapiens have crowded, eaten, poached and poisoned many species to the brink of oblivion, and pushed others over the edge.

Bid to protect West Coast jewel from mining

The future of one of SA’s most important biodiversity areas, the Olifants River estuary on the West Coast, near Lutzville, could be decided at a ...
News
1 month ago

Last week, for example, scientists declared the freshwater Chinese paddlefish — which thrived for 200 million years — extinct.

Global warming has also begun to take a toll, with far worse impacts on the not-so-distant horizon, experts say.

“This is an incredibly important year to address the crisis facing Nature and climate,” said Costa Rica's energy and environment minister, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez.

“They are two sides of the same coin and we must address both crises aggressively.”

The so-called “zero draft” report calls for carving out at least 30 % of land and sea areas, with at least 10 % under strict protection, to conserve biodiversity hot spots.

The proposed figures are to be negotiated at the UN-led talks, a process similar to the one that yielded the Paris climate treaty.

'Paris moment' for biodiversity

Indeed, conservationists hope the October meeting in Kunming, China, will be a “Paris moment” for biodiversity which has received far less attention — and money — than global warming.

Experts and environmentalists welcomed the plan's cornerstone target, but remained sceptical as to whether the political will exists to make sure it is met.

“This is an ambitious proposal,” said Aleksandar Rankovic, coordinator for post-2020 international biodiversity governance at IDDRI, and Paris-based environmental policy think-tank.

But two previous attempts to set 10-year goals came to naught, he pointed out.

“The zero draft represents a solid step towards a master plan for halting global biodiversity loss in this new decade,” said Li Shuo of Greenpeace East Asia.

'Stop destroying the future, invest in clean energy': Desmond Tutu and Al Gore

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and former US vice-president Al Gore have called for greater investment in renewable energy.
News
6 days ago

But the proposal is “thin on the relevant enabling conditions, such as an implementation mechanisms and resource mobilisation.”

“Only outlining 'where we need to be' is not enough. We have to equip the vision with 'how do we actually get there'," he added.

Brian O'Donnell, head of Campaign for Nature, approved of the 30 % target but wondered what was to become of the rest if only 10 % falls “under strict management.”

The plan also calls for Nature-based solutions to climate change such reforestation, protecting wetlands and soil restoration, suggesting they could account for “at least 30 % of efforts to achieve the Paris Agreement targets” over the next 30 years.

The spread of invasive species, and pollution from pesticides and plastic, should be reduced by 50 % by 2030, the proposal suggests.

READ MORE

The 2020s: life as we will know it in the next decade

Most scientists believe the fivefold increase of  natural disasters since the 1970s can be blamed on climate change.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Will climate activists be able to keep the heat on after breakthrough year?

This year will go down as the one in which climate change truly hit the mainstream in terms of awareness and protest action. But whether this affects ...
News
1 week ago

I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday that talking to US President Donald Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  3. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  4. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X