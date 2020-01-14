Tinder, Grindr and other popular apps accused of illegally sharing user data

Popular dating apps Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of EU regulations, a Norwegian consumer rights group said on Tuesday.

A new report by the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) details how Grindr, which markets itself as the "world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," shares the GPS data, IP addresses, ages and genders of its users with a multitude of third-party companies to help them improve advert targeting.

According to the government-funded non-profit organisation, the sharing of this data implicitly discloses users' sexual orientations.

The report, titled Out of Control, examines the collection and use of personal data by 10 popular apps and concludes that the advertising industry is "systematically breaking the law".