Sci-Tech

Tinder, Grindr and other popular apps accused of illegally sharing user data

New report slams 'insane violation of privacy rights'

14 January 2020 - 18:03 By AFP
Dating apps are sharing their users' personal data, says the Norwegian Consumer Council.
Dating apps are sharing their users' personal data, says the Norwegian Consumer Council.
Image: 123RF/Vadimgozhda

Popular dating apps Tinder and Grindr are sharing the personal data of their users to third parties in breach of EU regulations, a Norwegian consumer rights group said on Tuesday.

A new report by the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) details how Grindr, which markets itself as the "world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," shares the GPS data, IP addresses, ages and genders of its users with a multitude of third-party companies to help them improve advert targeting.

According to the government-funded non-profit organisation, the sharing of this data implicitly discloses users' sexual orientations.

The report, titled Out of Control, examines the collection and use of personal data by 10 popular apps and concludes that the advertising industry is "systematically breaking the law".

Disgraced data company Cambridge Analytica had SA in its sights

SA was “definitely on the radar” of Cambridge Analytica, the UK-based political consultancy firm forced to close its doors amid a storm of ...
News
4 hours ago

"Every time you open an app like Grindr, advertisement networks get your GPS location, device identifiers and even the fact that you use a gay dating app," said Austrian activist Max Schrems in a statement issued by the NCC.

"This is an insane violation of users' EU privacy rights."

The dating app Tinder is also accused of sharing user data with at least 45 companies owned by the Match Group, which operates a dating website of the same name.

The report also criticised other applications, such as:

  • Qibla Finder, which orients Muslims towards Mecca for prayer;
  • Clue and MyDays, used for monitoring fertility periods; and
  • My Talking Tom 2, a children's app. 

Some 20 months since the EU's General Data Protection Regulation took effect in May 2018, "consumers are still pervasively tracked and profiled online," the report said.

Users "have no way of knowing which entities process their data and how to stop them," it added. "Consumers have no meaningful ways to resist or otherwise protect themselves from the effects of profiling, including different forms of discrimination and exclusion."

Grindr, which is owned by Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:

Cape Town woman scammed of R844k by catfish she met on Tinder

A Cape Town woman was allegedly scammed of R844,000 by a person she believed to be the love of her life after meeting on the dating app Tinder, the ...
News
2 months ago

Facebook refuses to restrict political adverts, users threaten to boycott via #DeleteFacebook

The Donald Trump campaign says unlike Twitter and Google, Facebook is not suppressing voters' opinions
News
1 day ago

SA road users embracing technology 'but are wary of self-driving cars'

South Africans prefer to own their own vehicles, are sceptical of overseas trends like carpooling and are happy to pay for apps that make their time ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  3. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  4. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  5. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X